UK condemns Venezuela's arrest of Juan Guaido ally

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

July 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Venezuelan politician Freddy Guevara, a close ally of Juan Guaido, the opposition leader recognized as the South American country's legitimate president by the United States and some other nations.

Venezuelan prosecutors said on Monday they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason, among other allegations, after the country's intelligence service arrested him in his car on a Caracas highway. (https://reut.rs/3i737nV)

"The UK condemns the arrest of Freddy Guevara & intimidation of interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido. The illegitimate Maduro regime must release Mr Guevara & all political prisoners. Free, fair elections are the only way to end the crisis in Venezuela", British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

