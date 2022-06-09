1 minute read
UK confident its plan for N. Ireland does not break international law
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain is confident it will not break international law with plans to introduce legislation to unilaterally deal with problems caused by the post-Brexit arrangements that cover trade with Northern Ireland.
"The government is confident that our actions are lawful under international law and in line with long standing convention we do not set out internal legal deliberations," Europe minister James Cleverly told parliament.
Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
