UK confident its plan for N. Ireland does not break international law

A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol at the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain is confident it will not break international law with plans to introduce legislation to unilaterally deal with problems caused by the post-Brexit arrangements that cover trade with Northern Ireland.

"The government is confident that our actions are lawful under international law and in line with long standing convention we do not set out internal legal deliberations," Europe minister James Cleverly told parliament.

