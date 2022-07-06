UK Conservative lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Conservative Party lawmaker Chris Skidmore submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as the British leader faces intensifying calls to quit.

Skidmore called for changes to the Conservative Party's regulations in order to call for another confidence vote in the prime minister: "It is vital therefore that the 1922 must urgently reconsider the rules that prevent a new vote of no confidence from taking place."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.