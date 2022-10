UK Conservative lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Liz Truss

Jill Mortimer of the Conservative Party speaks to reporters after voting results were announced, in Hartlepool, Britain May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Another lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative Party has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Jill Mortimer, a member of parliament for Hartlepool, said in a post on Facebook: "the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a Letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady."

The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James











