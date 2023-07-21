UK Conservative Party Chairman: Lessons to be learned from overnight elections

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party said on Friday there were lessons to be learned for all parties after the Conservatives lost two strategically important parliamentary seats, but unexpectedly retained one.

"There are lessons to be learned ... as to how people are feeling about the (opposition) Labour Party, but clearly there are lessons to be learned for everybody," Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands told Times Radio.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Suban Abdulla, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

