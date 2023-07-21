UK Conservative party chairman: We need a bit more time to deliver

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain's Conservative Party said on Friday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needed a bit more time to deliver on the party's five priorities which include halving inflation and restoring economic growth.

"We need a bit more time. Rishi Sunak has been prime minister for only nine months," Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands told Sky News.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Elizabeth Piper

