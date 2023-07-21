UK Conservative party chairman: We need a bit more time to deliver

Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
British Minister without Portfolio Greg Hands walks on Downing Street on the day of the last cabinet meeting before the summer recess, in London, Britain, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Gordon

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain's Conservative Party said on Friday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needed a bit more time to deliver on the party's five priorities which include halving inflation and restoring economic growth.

"We need a bit more time. Rishi Sunak has been prime minister for only nine months," Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands told Sky News.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Elizabeth Piper

