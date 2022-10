Oct 19 (Reuters) - Officers from 1922 committee, in charge of running Britain's Conservative Party leadership contests, are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the escalating leadership crisis in the party, The Telegraph's associate editor Christopher Hope tweeted on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.