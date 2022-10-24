UK Conservative Party's ERG says unable to agree on endorsing either PM candidate















LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The head of the Conservative Party's European Research Group, Mark Francois, said on Monday the grouping was unable to collectively endorse either Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt to be Britain's next prime minister,

Francois, who heads the influential bloc of pro-Brexit lawmakers, said the group would unite behind whoever wins.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.