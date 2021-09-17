Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK considering response to report of ethics issues in World Bank report

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain is considering its response to a report that found the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking when at the World Bank, her previous employer.

"The UK is committed to the good governance of the World Bank Group," a UK government spokesperson said.

"We support transparency and are considering yesterday’s publication of the independent investigation findings on irregularities in data reporting regarding the World Bank Doing Business Report. We note the IMF Managing Director's statement and will follow up through the Board.”

