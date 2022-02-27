Skip to main content
UK considers banning Russian ships from British ports - the Guardian

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The UK government is considering restricting Russian ships from using British ports after it emerged that a Russian-owned oil tanker is due to dock in Orkney this week, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

