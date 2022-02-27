1 minute read
UK considers banning Russian ships from British ports - the Guardian
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 27 (Reuters) - The UK government is considering restricting Russian ships from using British ports after it emerged that a Russian-owned oil tanker is due to dock in Orkney this week, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.