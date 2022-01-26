UK considers deploying troops ahead of potential Russian invasion of Ukraine -the Telegraph

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The UK is considering deploying hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Government sources confirmed that “very advanced discussions” are under way after reports emerged from Washington that the U.S., UK and a handful of NATO allies are in talks about bolstering their military presence on the coalition’s eastern flank, The Telegraph said.

It is thought that a public announcement on new deployments from a smaller grouping of partners within the alliance could come as soon as Thursday, the report said.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

