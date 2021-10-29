UK considers dispute proceedings if France imposes sanctions in fishing row

Britain's Cabinet Office Minister of State David Frost meets with European Commission's Vice President Maros Sefcovic at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 29, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain could launch dispute proceedings if France goes ahead with a series of sanctions on Nov. 2 amid a post-Brexit fishing dispute, a government spokesperson said after a meeting between Brexit minister David Frost and the EU's Maros Sefcovic.

"Lord Frost made clear that, if these actions were implemented as planned on 2 November, they would put the European Union in breach of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)," a UK government spokesperson said.

"The Government is accordingly considering the possibility, in those circumstances, of launching dispute settlement proceedings under the TCA, and of other practical responses."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Kate Holton

