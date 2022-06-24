UK considers lifting anti-dumping duties on Ukrainian steel products

FILE PHOTO - Steel rolls are stacked on board the RM 3 cargo ship at the Port of Mariupol, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain is considering lifting anti-dumping duties on some steel products from Ukraine due to Russia's invasion of the country, a trade agency said on Friday.

Duties may be lifted for a maximum of nine months on hot rolled flat and coiled steel (HRFC), mainly used in mechanical and electrical engineering, construction and auto sectors, the Trade Remedies Authority said in a statement.

"Following a request from the government of Ukraine we will investigate whether a suspension of measures on certain Ukrainian steel products is justified because of changed market conditions after the Russian invasion," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The agency also said it has launched two separate reviews into anti-dumping measures on HRFC from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Iran plus anti-subsidy measures on imports of stainless steel bar and rods from India.

Britain is assessing the measures, which were inherited from the European Union, and is looking at whether "they are still suitable for the UK’s needs", the statement said.

The TRA was established after Britain left the European Union to investigate unfair trade practices and measures.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.