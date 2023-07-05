UK considers promoting Sarah Breeden to BoE deputy governor - Bloomberg News

July 5 (Reuters) - The UK Treasury is considering promoting senior Bank of England official Sarah Breeden to the position of deputy governor when Jon Cunliffe retires from the job in October, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

If appointed, Breeden, who is currently the BOE's executive director of financial stability strategy and risk, would be the only woman occupying one of the top six positions at the BOE.

Other potential candidates for the job included Alex Brazier, Breeden's predecessor, who is now deputy head of the Blackrock Investment Institute, and Huw van Steenis, a former UBS AG and Morgan Stanley banker who advised Mark Carney when he was BOE Governor, the report said.

Two other leading contenders have ruled themselves out, saying they favour a woman for the role overseeing the central bank's analysis of financial stability, it added.

Prior to her current role, Sarah was the executive director for UK deposit takers supervision, responsible for supervising UK's banks, building societies and credit unions.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru















