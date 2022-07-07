UK consumer activity picked up in late June, statistics office says

Pedestrians are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street, in central London May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British consumer activity picked up in late June with more visits to restaurants and a slight increase in credit and debit card spending, data collated by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Credit and debit card spending - based on Bank of England interbank CHAPS payments data, which is not adjusted for inflation or the time of year - rose to 102% of its February 2020 average in the week to June 30, up two points on the week.

