UK consumer behaviour slowed in early April - ONS

People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Real-time data points a slowing of British consumer behaviour in early April although there was a slight increase in spending on payment cards which included bigger outlays on fuel, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

"Most of the consumer behaviour measures we monitor were down in the latest week, with falls in visits to 'grocery and pharmacy' (2%), 'retail stores and recreation areas' (1%), and 'workplaces' (4%), according to Google Mobility data," the Office for National Statistics said.

Visits to retail and recreation locations were 16% below their pre-coronavirus levels in the week to April 8.

Credit and debit card spending showed a week-on-week increase of 2 percentage points with 'work-related' spending, which including vehicle fuel, up by 6 percentage points, the ONS said.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.