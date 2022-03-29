UK consumer lending surges, driven by record credit card borrowing

Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Lending to consumers in Britain rose last month by the most in nearly five years, driven by a record rise in credit card borrowing, according to data that analysts said could be a sign of the growing cost-of-living squeeze.

Figures from the Bank of England on Tuesday showed consumer credit rose by a net 1.876 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) in February, about 1 billion pounds more than expected in a Reuters poll of economists and the biggest increase since March 2017.

Martin Beck, an economist with the EY ITEM Club consultancy, said the increase might have been driven by a boost to consumer optimism as the spread of the Omicron variant eased.

"But another possibility is that more consumers had to resort to credit in the face of growing cost of living pressures," he said.

Inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in February and the government's budget watchdog this week forecast the rate will climb close to 9% in late 2022, contributing to the biggest fall in living standards since at least the 1950s.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said households typically reduce demand for credit during periods when finances are tight and he expected consumer lending to slow.

Net lending for January was revised down to 143 million pounds from a previously reported 608 million pounds.

Credit card lending accounted for the bulk of the increase, in February at 1.5 billion pounds - the biggest rise since monthly records started in 1993.

The BoE data also showed mortgage approvals and the value of secured lending were weaker than expected, a tentative sign that the housing market may have lost a little of its recent heat.

Lenders approved 70,993 mortgages last month, down from 73,841 in January. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Bernadette Baum

