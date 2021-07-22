Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK consumer spending dips in week to July 15-card data

People walk at Oxford Street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File photo

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Consumer spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell by 5 percentage points in the week to July 15 from the week before, according to data published by the country's statistics office on Thursday.

Aggregate credit and debit card spending, based on data from payment processors provided by the Bank of England, fell to 92% of its February 2020 average level, the Office for National Statistics said.

The volume of online job adverts rose and by July 16 it was at 130% of its February 2020 average level.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

