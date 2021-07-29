Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK consumer spending edges up in week to July 22 - card data

People wearing protective face masks shop inside a clothing store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Consumer spending on credit and debit cards in Britain rose 2 percentage points in the week to July 22 from the week before, according to data published by the country's statistics office on Thursday.

Aggregate credit and debit card spending, based on data from payment processors provided by the Bank of England, rose to 94% of its February 2020 average level, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS also reported a 1% rise in online job adverts on July 23 compared with a week earlier, to 131% of their pre-pandemic February 2020 average level, based on data provided by jobs website Adzuna.

