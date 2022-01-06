UK consumer spending falls sharply in Christmas week

Shoppers hold umbrellas as they walk, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Oxford Street in London, Britain December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on credit and debit cards fell sharply in the week to Dec. 30, which covered the Christmas holiday period, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

Card spending dropped by 40 percentage points from the previous week to 86% of its average level in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This fall appears broadly consistent with a seasonal effect," the ONS said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.