1 minute read
UK consumer spending rebounded last week, ONS says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on credit and debit cards rebounded last week after dipping around the Easter holidays, while restaurant reservations also grew, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
Card spending rose to 110% of its February 2020 average level in the week to May 5, the ONS said, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.
The card spending figures are neither seasonally nor inflation adjusted.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.