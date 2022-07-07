UK continues to have functioning government, minister tells parliament
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain continues to have a functioning government, Paymaster General Michael Ellis said on Thursday in a statement to parliament ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation. read more
"We must continue to serve our country ... It is our duty now to make sure the people of this country have a functioning government. This is true now more than ever." Ellis, a minister in the Cabinet Office department which oversees the running of government, said.
Ellis said he would not pre-empt the content of Johnson's statement.
