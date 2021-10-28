UK to convene committee to look at fallout from triggering Article 16 - Sky News

A British Union flag flutters in front of one of the clock faces of the 'Big Ben' clocktower of The Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain is activating a key government committee to look at the fallout from suspending cooperation over Northern Ireland, Sky News reported on Thursday.

UK ministers are holding discussions inside the key cabinet committee, which oversaw Brexit fallout preparations, about the repercussions of triggering Article 16, which allows the UK to stop following some parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the report added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru

