UK could change mandatory COVID vaccination for health staff - minister

Staff members make preparations ahead of the opening of a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Epsom Race Course in Epsom, Surrey, Britain January 11, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

"We do recognise those realities and that does open a space where we can look at this again," Clarke told Sky.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.