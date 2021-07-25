Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK could end quarantine for travellers from France -The Times

A passenger speaks with a British Airways staff member in the departures area of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain is expected to remove France from its "amber" category of coronavirus risk countries and could drop quarantine for travellers from France as soon as next week, The Times reported on Monday.

The plan to relax restrictions placed on travellers from France comes after officials appeared to acknowledge the threat from the Beta variant of the coronavirus had been contained, the newspaper said.

Under the current system anyone arriving from France will have to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

