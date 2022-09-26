1 minute read
UK could fine TikTok $29 mln for failing to protect children's privacy
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found that it may have breached UK's data protection law, failing to protect children's privacy when using the social media platform.
The Information Commissioner's Office has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9339 pounds)
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru
