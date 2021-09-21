Skip to main content

UK could provide financial support to CO2 producer

1 minute read

A general view of the CF industries plant in Billingham, Britain September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain could look at providing some kind of economic support for the U.S. company that provides 60% of its carbon dioxide, CF Industries, after it was hit by the surge in gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

CF has halted its operations at two plants in Britain that produce CO2 as a byproduct of its main business, producing fertiliser.

Kwarteng met Tony Will, the head of CF, on Sunday. Asked by Times Radio if any solution would involve the government giving financial support to get the system working again, he replied: "It may do but there are other options on the table. We need to look at other sources of CO2 supply."

He added that he had discussed the issue with the finance minister on Monday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

