UK council tax caps to be eased amid local authority funding crisis -FT















Nov 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is set to give local authorities the right to raise council tax by a maximum of 4.99% from 2.99% before having to put the increase to a local referendum, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Hunt will make the announcement in the upcoming Autumn Statement on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.