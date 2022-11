LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A London court fined the British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore (GLEN.L) 182.9 million pounds ($205.87 million) on Thursday for seven bribery offences in relation to its oil operations in Africa.

($1 = 0.8884 pounds)

