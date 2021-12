UK COVID-19 cases up 44% in past week

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 90,418 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday - down from a record of just over 93,000 on Friday - and 125 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government statistics showed on Saturday.

Cases were up 44.4% over the seven days to Dec. 18 compared with the previous week. Deaths, which typically lag changes in case numbers, were down by nearly 6% over the same period.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.