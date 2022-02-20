1 minute read
UK COVID cases down 25.5% in last week
LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in Britain fell by 25.5% in the last seven days, over the week before, while deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell by 19%, official data showed on Sunday.
The United Kingdom recorded 25,696 new cases on Sunday and 74 new deaths.
Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra
