UK COVID cases down 25.5% in last week

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in Britain fell by 25.5% in the last seven days, over the week before, while deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell by 19%, official data showed on Sunday.

The United Kingdom recorded 25,696 new cases on Sunday and 74 new deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.