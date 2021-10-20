A UK COVID lockdown would be wrong right now, business minister says

Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Another COVID lockdown would be completely wrong right now as Britain is learning to live with the novel coronavirus, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

"I absolutely think that it would be completely wrong for us to go back into a lockdown," he told Times Radio.

He said the critical indicators were hospitalisations and death rates - and that those were much lower.

"And we are learning, I think, to live with the virus," Kwarteng said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by James Davey

