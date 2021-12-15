UK criticises "unacceptable pressure" by China against Lithuanian diplomats

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 11, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister criticised what she called the "unacceptable pressure" by China after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit.

Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after the island opened a representative office in the Baltic state's capital.

A diplomatic source told Reuters a group of 19 people comprising Lithuanian embassy personnel and dependents left Beijing en route to Paris on Wednesday. read more

"Unacceptable pressure by China against Lithuanian diplomats in Beijing," Liz Truss said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.