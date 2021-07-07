Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK daily coronavirus cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January

Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday reported 32,548 cases of COVID-19, the first time the figure has surpassed 30,000 since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures later this month.

An additional 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also registered, according to official data.

Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

