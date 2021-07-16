Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK to decide within days whether to put France on COVID red list - Sky News

1 minute read

A French flag and a British national flag, known as the Union Jack, are seen in Violaines, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British officials want ministers to decide "within days" whether France should be placed on Britain's travel 'red list' for the most dangerous COVID hot spots which require hotel-based quarantine, Sky News reported on Friday.

"I'm told Whitehall believe there is a short window to make a decision on France - possibly just days," Sky deputy political editor Sam Coates said on Twitter.

"France is the second biggest holiday destination after Spain. Most state schools break up next Friday. There's a belief a decision needs to be made before then," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:22 PM UTCCOVID-19 crisis could return quickly as infections surge, UK adviser warns

England's coronavirus crisis could return again surprisingly quickly and the country is not yet out of the woods, the British government's chief medical adviser said, as infections surged ahead of the lifting of legal restrictions.

United KingdomWhat might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?
United KingdomEU bars Britain from cross-border pact on civil courts
United KingdomUK COVID cases hit six-month high as curbs about to ease
United KingdomUK's Sunak might delay budget until 2022 due to COVID - Guardian