United Kingdom
UK defence industry will get a boost from Australia submarine pact, minister says
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's defence industry will get a boost from a new nuclear submarine pact to share U.S. and British technology with Australia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
Wallace said the pact was not a "betrayal" of the French, whose own submarine contract with Australia was cancelled.
"There will be a boost for the British defence industry in this collaboration because we have sub-systems that Australia doesn't have that we will be able to offer into that"," Wallace told the BBC.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.