United Kingdom

UK defence industry will get a boost from Australia submarine pact, minister says

1 minute read

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's defence industry will get a boost from a new nuclear submarine pact to share U.S. and British technology with Australia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace said the pact was not a "betrayal" of the French, whose own submarine contract with Australia was cancelled.

"There will be a boost for the British defence industry in this collaboration because we have sub-systems that Australia doesn't have that we will be able to offer into that"," Wallace told the BBC.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

