UK defence minister says to send a further 350 troops to Poland

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday Britain would send a further 350 troops to Poland.

Britain last year sent 100 troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

"We will add to those ... by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland as a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side," Wallace said at a news conference alongside his Polish counterpart.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

