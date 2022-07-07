1 minute read
UK defence minister urges Johnson to go, says he will stay for national security
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said he had an obligation to keep the country safe and could not leave the "offices of state empty", but urged his party colleagues to force Boris Johnson out of government.
"The party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use," he said in a tweet.
Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M; editing by William James
