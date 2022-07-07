UK defence minister urges Johnson to go, says he will stay for national security

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks out of Downing Street 10, in London, Britain July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said he had an obligation to keep the country safe and could not leave the "offices of state empty", but urged his party colleagues to force Boris Johnson out of government.

"The party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use," he said in a tweet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.