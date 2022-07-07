1 minute read
UK defence minister Wallace front-runner to lead Conservatives: poll
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace was the favourite among Conservative party members to be the next party leader, the results of a YouGov poll showed on Thursday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to resign.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Andy Bruce
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.