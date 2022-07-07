UK defence minister Wallace front-runner to lead Conservatives: poll

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace was the favourite among Conservative party members to be the next party leader, the results of a YouGov poll showed on Thursday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to resign.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.