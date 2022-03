UK Defence Ministry says Russia strikes Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Russian tactical aircraft supporting the advance of Russian ground forces were primarily relying on unguided 'dumb' munitions, British Ministry of Defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

