UK defence spending projected to reach 2.3% of GDP this year
June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's defence spending is projected to reach 2.3% of its GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of that country, the British government said in a statement on Tuesday.
NATO estimated that Britain will spend 2.12% of GDP in 2022, down from an estimated 2.26% in 2021 but still above the 2% threshold the Atlantic alliance asks its members to meet. read more
