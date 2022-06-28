UK defence spending projected to reach 2.3% of GDP this year

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace holds a news conference with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Ministry of Defence, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's defence spending is projected to reach 2.3% of its GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of that country, the British government said in a statement on Tuesday.

NATO estimated that Britain will spend 2.12% of GDP in 2022, down from an estimated 2.26% in 2021 but still above the 2% threshold the Atlantic alliance asks its members to meet. read more

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

