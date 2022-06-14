UK delays implementation of Pillar 2 global tax rules to Dec. 2023
LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it planned to delay until December 2023 the implementation of Pillar 2 legislation designed to ensure large multinational enterprises pay a global minimum level of tax.
In a letter to those who responded to a government consultation, the government said many had flagged that bringing in the new measures from spring 2023, likely ahead of other countries, would put UK businesses at a competitive and administrative disadvantage. read more
"UK Pillar 2 legislation will first apply to accounting periods beginning on or after 31 December 2023," junior treasury minister Lucy Frazer wrote.
"This will give businesses an appropriate lead-in time before implementation and allow the policy to benefit from progress on the international process."
