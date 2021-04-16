Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomUK delivers almost 550,000 daily COVID vaccines

A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The United Kingdom delivered almost 550,000 vaccines in a 24-hour period, helping to boost the number of people who have now had a second vaccine, official data showed on Friday.

According to the official figures, 129,782 first doses were given, to take the total number to 32.57 million, and 417,683 second doses were distributed, taking that total to 8.93 million.

A further 34 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days, up slightly from the 30 recorded on Thursday, and 2,596 new cases were detected, slightly down from 2,672 the day before.

