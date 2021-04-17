Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK delivers more than 600,000 vaccines in 24 hours

Reuters
1 minute read

A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

More than 600,000 first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Britain in the space of 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday.

Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses. The data also showed a further 35 people had died from the virus within 28 days of a positive test, and 2,206 people had tested positive.

In the last seven days, daily deaths were down 29% from the previous week, while cases were down 6.5%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 5:36 PM UTCQueen Elizabeth stands alone as her ‘strength’ Philip is laid to rest

Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday that celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis.

United KingdomFactbox: The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral
United KingdomMeghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home in California, source says
United KingdomUK delivers more than 600,000 vaccines in 24 hours
United KingdomGhislaine Maxwell fails to dismiss sex crime indictment over Epstein ties