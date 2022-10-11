UK Deputy PM: 'absolutely confident' people's pensions are safe















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people's pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country's financial stability. read more

Asked whether she could reassure people their pensions were safe, Coffey told BBC TV: "I'm absolutely confident pensions are safe."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.