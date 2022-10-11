UK Deputy PM: 'absolutely confident' people's pensions are safe

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Therese Coffey speaks during Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people's pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country's financial stability. read more

Asked whether she could reassure people their pensions were safe, Coffey told BBC TV: "I'm absolutely confident pensions are safe."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

