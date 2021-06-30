UK details how it plans to spend money raised by green gilts

A vehicle is seen charging at an Ubitricity on-street electric vehicle charging point in London, Britain, in January 25, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry published on Wednesday details of its plans to sell at least 15 billion pounds ($20.72 billion) worth of so-called green government bonds in the 2021/22 financial year, including the kind of spending they will finance.

The ministry listed six types of expenditure to be funded by its new green gilt sales: clean transportation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control, living and natural resources and climate change adaptation.

Britain is seeking to burnish its green credentials before hosting a summit of world leaders in November to try to renew their commitments to an accord brokered in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet’s climate.

Britain's public debt office announced the plan to sell at least 15 billion pounds of green gilts in March, following the lead of other countries which have sold government debt specifically earmarked for financing environmental projects.

The Treasury said nuclear power projects would be excluded from the green gilts scheme, reflecting the stance of many sustainable investment funds. Large-scale hydroelectric energy would also be excluded due to risks to natural habitats.

($1 = 0.7241 pounds)

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.