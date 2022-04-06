UK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times

A convoy of Jackal vehicles with the British Army's 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards move to begin a multinational training event for exercise Puma 2 with Battle Group Poland at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland June 14, 2018. Picture taken June 14, 2018. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/Handout via REUTERS.

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain is drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times.

Options under consideration in the Ministry of Defence include sending a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, the report said.

The vehicles would be stripped of sensitive equipment and British troops would be sent to a country neigbouring Ukraine to carry out training, The Times reported, citing a defence source.

Further support, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, would be announced by Britain in the coming days, the report said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.