UK economy more resilient than many expected - finance minister Hunt
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that the British economy had been more resilient than many had expected, commenting on official data showing economic output rose 0.3% month-on-month in January.
“In the face of severe global challenges, the UK economy has proved more resilient than many expected, but there is a long way to go," Hunt said in a statement.
Hunt said he will set out the next stage of the government's plan to "halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy" during the spring budget next week.
