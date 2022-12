LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the country's economy was "likely to get worse before it gets better" after figures on Monday showed a bounce-back in growth in October but the weakest three-month performance since early 2021.

Hunt also told the BBC he did not know whether inflation had peaked or not.

