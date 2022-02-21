1 minute read
UK election watchdog warns new law could impacts it independence
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight arrangements, warning they could impact its independence.
"If made law, these provisions will enable a government in the future to influence the Commission’s operational functions and decision-making," the Electoral Commission said in a letter to ministers.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.